Buy or Sell Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) went down by -10.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.30. The company’s stock price has collected -9.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ :HLBZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Helbiz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00. HLBZ currently public float of 24.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLBZ was 10.57M shares.

HLBZ’s Market Performance

HLBZ stocks went down by -9.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.16% and a quarterly performance of -45.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.37% for Helbiz Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.21% for HLBZ stocks with a simple moving average of -82.94% for the last 200 days.

HLBZ Trading at -46.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.42%, as shares sank -44.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLBZ fell by -9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5487. In addition, Helbiz Inc. saw -92.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLBZ starting from Palella Salvatore, who purchase 79,365 shares at the price of $1.26 back on Aug 17. After this action, Palella Salvatore now owns 5,204,102 shares of Helbiz Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Palella Salvatore, the Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz Inc., purchase 252,636 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Palella Salvatore is holding 5,124,737 shares at $757,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLBZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-457.74 for the present operating margin

-164.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helbiz Inc. stands at -560.78. Equity return is now at value 532.40, with -214.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.