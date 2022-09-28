Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) went up by 8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.20. The company’s stock price has collected -16.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ :APLD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APLD is at 5.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Applied Blockchain Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $6.27 above the current price. APLD currently public float of 57.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APLD was 5.10M shares.

APLD’s Market Performance

APLD stocks went down by -16.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.02% and a quarterly performance of 50.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.24% for Applied Blockchain Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.08% for APLD stocks with a simple moving average of -79.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for APLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APLD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $6 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLD reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for APLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to APLD, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on May 09th of the current year.

APLD Trading at -16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares sank -19.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLD fell by -16.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0410. In addition, Applied Blockchain Inc. saw -93.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLD starting from RENCH DAVID, who purchase 3,490 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Aug 31. After this action, RENCH DAVID now owns 170,631 shares of Applied Blockchain Inc., valued at $7,504 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the CEO; Chairman of Applied Blockchain Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 870,686 shares at $111,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-244.45 for the present operating margin

-156.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Blockchain Inc. stands at -262.91. Equity return is now at value -151.80, with -32.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.