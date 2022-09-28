A Lesson to Learn: PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) went up by 18.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s stock price has collected -16.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ :PXMD) Right Now?

PXMD currently public float of 0.66M and currently shorts hold a 59.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXMD was 7.35M shares.

PXMD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 28.96% for PaxMedica Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.59% for PXMD stocks with a simple moving average of -26.14% for the last 200 days.

PXMD Trading at -26.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.45%, as shares sank -29.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD fell by -16.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, PaxMedica Inc. saw -47.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Derby Michael, who purchase 95,000 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Aug 30. After this action, Derby Michael now owns 7,336,745 shares of PaxMedica Inc., valued at $498,750 using the latest closing price.

TardiMed Sciences LLC, the 10% Owner of PaxMedica Inc., purchase 95,000 shares at $5.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that TardiMed Sciences LLC is holding 7,336,745 shares at $498,750 based on the most recent closing price.