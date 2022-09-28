A Lesson to Learn: Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) went down by -1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.22. The company’s stock price has collected -7.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/13/22 that Prologis to Buy Duke Realty in $26 Billion Deal, Including Debt

Is It Worth Investing in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE :DRE) Right Now?

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRE is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Duke Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.43, which is $15.49 above the current price. DRE currently public float of 384.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRE was 2.23M shares.

DRE’s Market Performance

DRE stocks went down by -7.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.27% and a quarterly performance of -12.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Duke Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.41% for DRE stocks with a simple moving average of -15.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DRE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $74 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRE reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for DRE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to DRE, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

DRE Trading at -18.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -19.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRE fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.99. In addition, Duke Realty Corporation saw -26.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRE starting from Schnur Steven W, who sale 4,431 shares at the price of $62.19 back on Aug 22. After this action, Schnur Steven W now owns 2,006 shares of Duke Realty Corporation, valued at $275,564 using the latest closing price.

Schnur Steven W, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Duke Realty Corporation, sale 2,707 shares at $65.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Schnur Steven W is holding 0 shares at $176,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.09 for the present operating margin

+38.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Realty Corporation stands at +77.00. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 9.00 for asset returns.