A Lesson to Learn: bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF)

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) went up by 65.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.55. The company’s stock price has collected -42.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BIAF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BIAF currently public float of 1.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIAF was 5.84M shares.

BIAF’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.65% for BIAF stocks with a simple moving average of -20.65% for the last 200 days.

BIAF Trading at -20.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.49% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIAF rose by +4.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, bioAffinity Technologies Inc. saw -74.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIAF

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

