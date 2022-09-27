We Analyzed the Future Direction of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), Here is What We Found

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) went up by 25.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s stock price has collected 8.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PBLA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBLA is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $7.66 above the current price. PBLA currently public float of 16.72M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBLA was 463.43K shares.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA stocks went up by 8.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.41% and a quarterly performance of -54.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 58.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 33.80% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.63% for PBLA stocks with a simple moving average of -77.21% for the last 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -62.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 58.46%, as shares sank -50.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA rose by +8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4949. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -80.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

Equity return is now at value -495.30, with -277.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.