We Analyzed the Future Direction of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX), Here is What We Found

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) went up by 20.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.27. The company’s stock price has collected -4.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/21 that Harley-Davidson’s EV Division to Go Public Via SPAC Merger

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IMPX currently public float of 37.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMPX was 184.76K shares.

IMPX’s Market Performance

IMPX stocks went down by -4.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.10% and a quarterly performance of -5.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.70% for IMPX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.16% for the last 200 days.

IMPX Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.62%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPX fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.62. In addition, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPX

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.