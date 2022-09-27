Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Just Got Our Attention

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.33. The company’s stock price has collected -5.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCC is at 1.04.

HCC currently public float of 51.12M and currently shorts hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCC was 779.24K shares.

HCC’s Market Performance

HCC stocks went down by -5.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.89% and a quarterly performance of -14.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Warrior Met Coal Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.85% for HCC stocks with a simple moving average of -10.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCC reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for HCC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to HCC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 07th of the current year.

HCC Trading at -11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -21.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.17. In addition, Warrior Met Coal Inc. saw 11.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCC starting from Schnorr Lisa M., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $32.01 back on Aug 11. After this action, Schnorr Lisa M. now owns 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc., valued at $48,015 using the latest closing price.

Chopin Brian M, the Chief Accounting Officer of Warrior Met Coal Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $34.00 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Chopin Brian M is holding 6,545 shares at $289,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Equity return is now at value 63.30, with 39.10 for asset returns.