Wall Street Praises Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) After Recent Earnings Report

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) went down by -9.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.11. The company’s stock price has collected -80.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VIRI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Virios Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $1.61 above the current price. VIRI currently public float of 7.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIRI was 510.81K shares.

VIRI’s Market Performance

VIRI stocks went down by -80.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -93.90% and a quarterly performance of -90.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.06% for Virios Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -93.16% for VIRI stocks with a simple moving average of -92.72% for the last 200 days.

VIRI Trading at -93.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.70%, as shares sank -93.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI fell by -80.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.3647. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc. saw -92.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Duncan Gregory Scott, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $4.52 back on May 23. After this action, Duncan Gregory Scott now owns 32,461 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc., valued at $33,900 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Angela, the SVP OF FINANCE of Virios Therapeutics Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $4.58 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Walsh Angela is holding 3,000 shares at $9,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

Equity return is now at value -95.40, with -88.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.37.