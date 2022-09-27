Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Just Got Our Attention

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.85. The company’s stock price has collected -16.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ :TCDA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCDA is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Tricida Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.50, which is $10.61 above the current price. TCDA currently public float of 51.02M and currently shorts hold a 10.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCDA was 624.70K shares.

TCDA’s Market Performance

TCDA stocks went down by -16.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.39% and a quarterly performance of -18.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for Tricida Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.38% for TCDA stocks with a simple moving average of -10.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCDA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TCDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCDA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCDA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TCDA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to TCDA, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

TCDA Trading at -22.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.27%, as shares sank -28.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCDA fell by -16.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.92. In addition, Tricida Inc. saw -8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCDA starting from Venrock Healthcare Capital Par, who purchase 473,459 shares at the price of $11.40 back on Sep 07. After this action, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par now owns 8,294,663 shares of Tricida Inc., valued at $5,397,433 using the latest closing price.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par, the 10% Owner of Tricida Inc., purchase 150,223 shares at $11.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Venrock Healthcare Capital Par is holding 7,821,204 shares at $1,717,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCDA

Equity return is now at value 296.50, with -100.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.94.