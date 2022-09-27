The Chart for Unilever PLC (UL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.01. The company’s stock price has collected -3.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/22 that Unilever Sells Ben & Jerry’s Ice-Cream Business in Israel

Is It Worth Investing in Unilever PLC (NYSE :UL) Right Now?

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UL is at 0.41.

UL currently public float of 2.55B and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UL was 2.39M shares.

UL’s Market Performance

UL stocks went down by -3.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.79% and a quarterly performance of -4.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.31% for Unilever PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.53% for UL stocks with a simple moving average of -8.02% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at -6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.31. In addition, Unilever PLC saw -18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.