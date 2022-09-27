Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) went down by -7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.97. The company’s stock price has collected -12.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE :SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.95, which is $0.95 above the current price. SID currently public float of 716.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SID was 5.37M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stocks went down by -12.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.67% and a quarterly performance of -28.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.89% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.19% for SID stocks with a simple moving average of -43.01% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at -18.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -23.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw -47.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.24 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +25.59. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.