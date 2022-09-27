REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) went up by 2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.49. The company’s stock price has collected -28.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ :REE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for REE Automotive Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $3.73 above the current price. REE currently public float of 191.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REE was 1.40M shares.

REE’s Market Performance

REE stocks went down by -28.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.72% and a quarterly performance of -48.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.53% for REE Automotive Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.48% for REE stocks with a simple moving average of -66.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for REE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for REE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REE reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for REE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to REE, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

REE Trading at -35.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.82%, as shares sank -34.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE fell by -28.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0839. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -86.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8591600.00 for the present operating margin

-16483.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for REE Automotive Ltd. stands at -8422166.67. Equity return is now at value -205.20, with -179.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.01.