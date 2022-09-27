Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.67. The company’s stock price has collected -10.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE :ENB) Right Now?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENB is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Enbridge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.34, which is $8.08 above the current price. ENB currently public float of 2.02B and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENB was 2.98M shares.

ENB’s Market Performance

ENB stocks went down by -10.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.16% and a quarterly performance of -11.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Enbridge Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.22% for ENB stocks with a simple moving average of -13.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENB

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ENB, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

ENB Trading at -12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -14.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.13. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw -4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.87 for the present operating margin

+30.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc. stands at +13.22. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.