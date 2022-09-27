Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for U.S. Bancorp (USB)?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.57. The company’s stock price has collected -11.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/18/22 that Big Regional Banks Might Face New Rules for Dealing With a Crisis

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE :USB) Right Now?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USB is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for U.S. Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.32, which is $13.35 above the current price. USB currently public float of 1.48B and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USB was 6.40M shares.

USB’s Market Performance

USB stocks went down by -11.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.03% and a quarterly performance of -13.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for U.S. Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.88% for USB stocks with a simple moving average of -20.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to USB, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

USB Trading at -12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -11.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.29. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -26.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.