Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL)?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) went up by 18.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.97. The company’s stock price has collected 5.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :AEHL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHL is at 0.93.

AEHL currently public float of 4.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHL was 41.32K shares.

AEHL’s Market Performance

AEHL stocks went up by 5.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.81% and a quarterly performance of -36.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.14% for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.75% for AEHL stocks with a simple moving average of -29.64% for the last 200 days.

AEHL Trading at -17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -17.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHL rose by +16.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8087. In addition, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited saw -57.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.84 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stands at -41.04. Equity return is now at value -92.00, with -39.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.