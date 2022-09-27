Is Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) a Keeper?

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) went down by -43.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s stock price has collected -43.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :SJ) Right Now?

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SJ is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Scienjoy Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SJ currently public float of 7.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJ was 421.27K shares.

SJ’s Market Performance

SJ stocks went down by -43.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.42% and a quarterly performance of -40.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.70% for Scienjoy Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -53.46% for SJ stocks with a simple moving average of -61.07% for the last 200 days.

SJ Trading at -59.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.42%, as shares sank -52.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJ fell by -43.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Scienjoy Holding Corporation saw -70.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.94 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scienjoy Holding Corporation stands at +10.18. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.