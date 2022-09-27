Is Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) a Keeper?

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) went down by -6.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.03. The company’s stock price has collected -17.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/22 that Ad-Tech Firms Didn’t Sound Alarm on False Information in Gannett’s Ad Auctions

Is It Worth Investing in Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE :GCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GCI is at 2.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gannett Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.10, which is $0.31 above the current price. GCI currently public float of 134.72M and currently shorts hold a 10.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GCI was 1.37M shares.

GCI’s Market Performance

GCI stocks went down by -17.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.00% and a quarterly performance of -41.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Gannett Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.32% for GCI stocks with a simple moving average of -54.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2021.

GCI Trading at -26.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -21.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI fell by -17.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1675. In addition, Gannett Co. Inc. saw -66.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Reed Michael, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $2.44 back on Aug 08. After this action, Reed Michael now owns 1,836,335 shares of Gannett Co. Inc., valued at $1,220,000 using the latest closing price.

Louis John Jeffry, the Director of Gannett Co. Inc., sale 7,604 shares at $3.64 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Louis John Jeffry is holding 0 shares at $27,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+35.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co. Inc. stands at -4.21. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.