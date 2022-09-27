Is Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) a Keeper?

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.03. The company’s stock price has collected -4.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ :BSY) Right Now?

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 100.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Bentley Systems Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.78, which is $14.98 above the current price. BSY currently public float of 217.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSY was 747.68K shares.

BSY’s Market Performance

BSY stocks went down by -4.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.10% and a quarterly performance of -9.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for Bentley Systems Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.00% for BSY stocks with a simple moving average of -18.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSY stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for BSY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BSY in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $48 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSY reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for BSY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 20th, 2022.

BSY Trading at -15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.06. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw -34.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from BENTLEY GREGORY S, who sale 91,714 shares at the price of $36.17 back on Sep 13. After this action, BENTLEY GREGORY S now owns 8,640,085 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated, valued at $3,317,424 using the latest closing price.

BENTLEY GREGORY S, the Chairman, CEO & President of Bentley Systems Incorporated, sale 76,591 shares at $37.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that BENTLEY GREGORY S is holding 8,731,799 shares at $2,885,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Incorporated stands at +9.66. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.