Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) went down by -7.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s stock price has collected -16.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE :RITM) Right Now?

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RITM is at 1.70.

RITM currently public float of 464.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RITM was 4.02M shares.

RITM’s Market Performance

RITM stocks went down by -16.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.83% and a quarterly performance of -24.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for Rithm Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.29% for RITM stocks with a simple moving average of -27.02% for the last 200 days.

RITM Trading at -22.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -23.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM fell by -16.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.00. In addition, Rithm Capital Corp. saw -29.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.