Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) went down by -4.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s stock price has collected -2.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE :EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.45 x from its present earnings ratio.

EBR currently public float of 1.29B and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBR was 1.60M shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR stocks went down by -2.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.03% and a quarterly performance of -4.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.35% for EBR stocks with a simple moving average of 7.55% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.79. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw 37.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.