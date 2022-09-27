Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (ACRO)

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.81. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :ACRO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ACRO currently public float of 34.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACRO was 103.37K shares.

ACRO’s Market Performance

ACRO stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 0.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.23% for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.02% for ACRO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.02% for the last 200 days.

ACRO Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.22%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRO rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.70. In addition, Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. saw -0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRO

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.