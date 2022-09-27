Here’s How Your Trade PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Aggressively Right Now

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) went down by -7.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s stock price has collected -21.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE :AGS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGS is at 2.36.

AGS currently public float of 36.55M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGS was 362.41K shares.

AGS’s Market Performance

AGS stocks went down by -21.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.20% and a quarterly performance of -9.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for PlayAGS Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.92% for AGS stocks with a simple moving average of -21.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGS reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AGS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

AGS Trading at -18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -31.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS fell by -21.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.65. In addition, PlayAGS Inc. saw -25.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.66 for the present operating margin

+47.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for PlayAGS Inc. stands at -8.69. Equity return is now at value -55.60, with -3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.