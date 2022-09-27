Here’s How Your Trade Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Aggressively Right Now

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) went up by 5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.03. The company’s stock price has collected 40.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ :KXIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KXIN is at -0.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Kaixin Auto Holdings declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KXIN currently public float of 112.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KXIN was 346.18K shares.

KXIN’s Market Performance

KXIN stocks went up by 40.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.84% and a quarterly performance of -3.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.70% for Kaixin Auto Holdings. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.59% for KXIN stocks with a simple moving average of -5.30% for the last 200 days.

KXIN Trading at 8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.31%, as shares surge +23.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN rose by +40.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7541. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw -14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.35 for the present operating margin

+2.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at -77.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.