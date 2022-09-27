Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Just Got Our Attention

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) went up by 5.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock price has collected -10.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE :GOTU) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $11.64, which is $0.54 above the current price. GOTU currently public float of 254.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOTU was 2.67M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU stocks went down by -10.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.75% and a quarterly performance of -41.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.88% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.58% for GOTU stocks with a simple moving average of -30.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $2.60, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

CLSA gave a rating of “Sell” to GOTU, setting the target price at $2.70 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

GOTU Trading at -24.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -24.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4970. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw -37.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Equity return is now at value -26.40, with -15.80 for asset returns.