Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy PPL Corporation (PPL)?

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) went down by -2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price has collected -6.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PPL Corporation (NYSE :PPL) Right Now?

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPL is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for PPL Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.75, which is $4.06 above the current price. PPL currently public float of 735.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPL was 4.54M shares.

PPL’s Market Performance

PPL stocks went down by -6.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.36% and a quarterly performance of 0.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.97% for PPL Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.89% for PPL stocks with a simple moving average of -3.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PPL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on August 15th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPL reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PPL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to PPL, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

PPL Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.11. In addition, PPL Corporation saw -8.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Bergstein Joseph P Jr, who sale 20,645 shares at the price of $30.41 back on Aug 26. After this action, Bergstein Joseph P Jr now owns 31,469 shares of PPL Corporation, valued at $627,814 using the latest closing price.

Sorgi Vincent, the President and CEO of PPL Corporation, sale 27,600 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Sorgi Vincent is holding 111,462 shares at $828,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.62 for the present operating margin

+28.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPL Corporation stands at +0.31. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.