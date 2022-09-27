Can Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Remain Competitive?

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) went down by -6.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.56. The company’s stock price has collected -14.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE :RC) Right Now?

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RC is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ready Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RC currently public float of 113.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RC was 1.08M shares.

RC’s Market Performance

RC stocks went down by -14.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.91% and a quarterly performance of -15.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Ready Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.59% for RC stocks with a simple moving average of -24.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RC reach a price target of $15.50. The rating they have provided for RC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

RC Trading at -19.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -21.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC fell by -14.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.76. In addition, Ready Capital Corporation saw -31.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Ahlborn Andrew, who sale 3,035 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Aug 29. After this action, Ahlborn Andrew now owns 51,430 shares of Ready Capital Corporation, valued at $41,883 using the latest closing price.

Ahlborn Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of Ready Capital Corporation, sale 1,465 shares at $13.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Ahlborn Andrew is holding 54,465 shares at $20,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.91 for the present operating margin

+76.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corporation stands at +21.30. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.