Can Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Remain Competitive?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) went up by 5.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s stock price has collected -10.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ :CENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENN is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CENN currently public float of 161.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CENN was 3.43M shares.

CENN’s Market Performance

CENN stocks went down by -10.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.79% and a quarterly performance of -39.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.23% for CENN stocks with a simple moving average of -53.29% for the last 200 days.

CENN Trading at -27.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares sank -26.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2259. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -80.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.89 for the present operating margin

+2.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -191.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.