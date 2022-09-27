Buy or Sell Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went down by -2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s stock price has collected -6.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that Adobe Stock Will Rise After Figma Deal Closes, Says Analyst. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ :ADBE) Right Now?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADBE is at 1.21.

ADBE currently public float of 466.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADBE was 3.24M shares.

ADBE’s Market Performance

ADBE stocks went down by -6.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.43% and a quarterly performance of -27.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Adobe Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.41% for ADBE stocks with a simple moving average of -37.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $354 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADBE reach a price target of $310, previously predicting the price at $425. The rating they have provided for ADBE stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

ADBE Trading at -28.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -27.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $342.79. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw -51.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Durn Daniel, who purchase 3,250 shares at the price of $288.11 back on Sep 22. After this action, Durn Daniel now owns 8,948 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $936,358 using the latest closing price.

Garfield Mark S., the SVP, CAO & Corp. Controller of Adobe Inc., sale 132 shares at $294.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Garfield Mark S. is holding 2,596 shares at $38,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.82 for the present operating margin

+87.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc. stands at +30.52. Equity return is now at value 33.90, with 18.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.