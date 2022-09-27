BRF S.A. (BRFS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went down by -4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock price has collected -13.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE :BRFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.76.

BRFS currently public float of 722.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRFS was 3.16M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stocks went down by -13.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.51% and a quarterly performance of -11.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.53% for BRFS stocks with a simple moving average of -25.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRFS, setting the target price at $6.10 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

BRFS Trading at -19.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -23.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS fell by -13.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -40.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at +1.05. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.