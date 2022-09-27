Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) went down by -3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.89. The company’s stock price has collected -10.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ :ARCC) Right Now?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ares Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.54, which is $4.57 above the current price. ARCC currently public float of 497.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCC was 2.54M shares.

ARCC’s Market Performance

ARCC stocks went down by -10.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.21% and a quarterly performance of -6.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Ares Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.69% for ARCC stocks with a simple moving average of -15.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for ARCC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ARCC, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

ARCC Trading at -13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -15.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC fell by -10.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.07. In addition, Ares Capital Corporation saw -19.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCC starting from ROLL PENELOPE F, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $19.04 back on Sep 14. After this action, ROLL PENELOPE F now owns 54,500 shares of Ares Capital Corporation, valued at $47,600 using the latest closing price.

HENSON MARY BETH, the Director of Ares Capital Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $19.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that HENSON MARY BETH is holding 20,000 shares at $177,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+95.60 for the present operating margin

+68.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Capital Corporation stands at +74.94.