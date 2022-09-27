A Lesson to Learn: Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.05. The company’s stock price has collected -11.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/27/22 that Shorting Zillow Is Your Best Bet in Housing This Year

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ :Z) Right Now?

Z currently public float of 163.27M and currently shorts hold a 17.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of Z was 3.63M shares.

Z’s Market Performance

Z stocks went down by -11.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.10% and a quarterly performance of -13.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.06% for Zillow Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.11% for Z stocks with a simple moving average of -34.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for Z stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for Z by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for Z in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $75 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to Z, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

Z Trading at -17.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -14.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z fell by -11.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.85. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw -54.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Spaulding Dan, who sale 7,296 shares at the price of $34.60 back on Sep 02. After this action, Spaulding Dan now owns 34,509 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $252,428 using the latest closing price.

Daimler Susan, the President of Zillow of Zillow Group Inc., sale 3,241 shares at $33.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Daimler Susan is holding 23,727 shares at $108,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.02 for the present operating margin

+26.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -6.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.