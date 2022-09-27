A Lesson to Learn: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.52. The company’s stock price has collected -13.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE :FSM) Right Now?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.90 x from its present earnings ratio.

FSM currently public float of 287.66M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSM was 4.71M shares.

FSM’s Market Performance

FSM stocks went down by -13.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.92% and a quarterly performance of -34.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.23% for FSM stocks with a simple moving average of -36.95% for the last 200 days.

FSM Trading at -17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM fell by -13.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -46.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+33.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at +9.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.