A Lesson to Learn: Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected -15.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.89.

DNN currently public float of 810.21M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 6.43M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went down by -15.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.87% and a quarterly performance of -3.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.56% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.42% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of -18.86% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at -13.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -15.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3080. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -22.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.74 for the present operating margin

-71.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +94.89. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.