A Lesson to Learn: Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $191.95. The company’s stock price has collected -5.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/17/22 that Analog Devices Sees Impact of Economic Uncertainty

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.16.

The average price from analysts is $193.77, which is $54.25 above the current price. ADI currently public float of 509.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.22M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stocks went down by -5.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.71% and a quarterly performance of -6.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Analog Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.40% for ADI stocks with a simple moving average of -12.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $225, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ADI, setting the target price at $208 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

ADI Trading at -12.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.56. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw -19.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from DOLUCA TUNC, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $150.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, DOLUCA TUNC now owns 70,157 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $360,001 using the latest closing price.

Jain Vivek, the SVP, Global Operations of Analog Devices Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $165.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Jain Vivek is holding 18,271 shares at $2,318,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.