Why American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went down by -3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.35. The company’s stock price has collected -11.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/12/22 that Passenger Sentenced to Four Months in Prison Over Assault on Flight

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAL is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.21, which is $5.09 above the current price. AAL currently public float of 642.11M and currently shorts hold a 12.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAL was 30.95M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL stocks went down by -11.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.72% and a quarterly performance of -12.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for American Airlines Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.71% for AAL stocks with a simple moving average of -24.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAL reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for AAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to AAL, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

AAL Trading at -13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL fell by -11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.56. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw -32.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from Raja Vasu, who sale 12,678 shares at the price of $14.98 back on Aug 11. After this action, Raja Vasu now owns 82,453 shares of American Airlines Group Inc., valued at $189,916 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.95 for the present operating margin

+0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at -6.67. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.