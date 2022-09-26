Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.36. The company’s stock price has collected -9.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/05/22 that Western Digital Stock Drops as Guidance Is Below Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ :WDC) Right Now?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WDC is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Western Digital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.70, which is $21.53 above the current price. WDC currently public float of 312.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDC was 3.52M shares.

WDC’s Market Performance

WDC stocks went down by -9.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.77% and a quarterly performance of -28.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Western Digital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.72% for WDC stocks with a simple moving average of -34.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $40 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDC reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for WDC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to WDC, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 13th of the current year.

WDC Trading at -24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -29.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC fell by -9.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.93. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw -48.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Zamiska Gene M., who sale 2,169 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Sep 07. After this action, Zamiska Gene M. now owns 31,554 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $88,712 using the latest closing price.

Zamiska Gene M., the SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of Western Digital Corporation, sale 4,776 shares at $63.00 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Zamiska Gene M. is holding 26,719 shares at $300,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at +7.98. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.