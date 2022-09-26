Home  »  Business   »  We Analyzed the Future Direction of Evaxion Biotec...

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX), Here is What We Found

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) went up by 19.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.04. The company’s stock price has collected 41.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ :EVAX) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $17.33, which is $12.59 above the current price. EVAX currently public float of 13.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVAX was 763.79K shares.

EVAX’s Market Performance

EVAX stocks went up by 41.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.12% and a quarterly performance of 55.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.56% for Evaxion Biotech A/S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.30% for EVAX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.49% for the last 200 days.

EVAX Trading at 14.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.06%, as shares surge +14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVAX rose by +41.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Evaxion Biotech A/S saw -34.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVAX

Equity return is now at value -101.10, with -69.40 for asset returns.

