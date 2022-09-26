We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cybin Inc. (CYBN), Here is What We Found

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) went down by -10.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.43. The company’s stock price has collected -12.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX :CYBN) Right Now?

CYBN currently public float of 91.42M and currently shorts hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYBN was 1.11M shares.

CYBN’s Market Performance

CYBN stocks went down by -12.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.36% and a quarterly performance of -7.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.43% for Cybin Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.41% for CYBN stocks with a simple moving average of -33.33% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -28.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.04%, as shares sank -43.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8360. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw -54.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -79.30, with -73.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.