We Analyzed the Future Direction of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), Here is What We Found

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ :CRDO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $6.35 above the current price. CRDO currently public float of 95.85M and currently shorts hold a 6.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDO was 1.52M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO stocks went down by -0.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.60% and a quarterly performance of -8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.73% for CRDO stocks with a simple moving average of -10.57% for the last 200 days.

CRDO Trading at -14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -24.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO fell by -0.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.72. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Thorngate-Gottlund Adam, who sale 1,560 shares at the price of $11.30 back on Sep 23. After this action, Thorngate-Gottlund Adam now owns 261,610 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $17,630 using the latest closing price.

Thorngate-Gottlund Adam, the General Counsel & Secretary of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 1,560 shares at $11.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Thorngate-Gottlund Adam is holding 263,170 shares at $17,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.99 for the present operating margin

+65.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -46.87. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.00.