We Analyzed the Future Direction of Artivion Inc. (AORT), Here is What We Found

Artivion Inc. (NYSE:AORT) went down by -28.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.82. The company’s stock price has collected -36.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Artivion Inc. (NYSE :AORT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AORT is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Artivion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.63, which is $15.31 above the current price. AORT currently public float of 37.73M and currently shorts hold a 10.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AORT was 197.04K shares.

AORT’s Market Performance

AORT stocks went down by -36.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.45% and a quarterly performance of -31.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.44% for Artivion Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.55% for AORT stocks with a simple moving average of -32.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AORT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AORT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AORT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $32 based on the research report published on August 08th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AORT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for AORT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

AORT Trading at -36.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares sank -41.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AORT fell by -36.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.83. In addition, Artivion Inc. saw -34.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AORT starting from Maney Rochelle L., who sale 7,161 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Aug 16. After this action, Maney Rochelle L. now owns 12,325 shares of Artivion Inc., valued at $164,409 using the latest closing price.

Maier Dennis B, the SVP, Operations of Artivion Inc., sale 5,762 shares at $21.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Maier Dennis B is holding 22,807 shares at $124,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+60.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Artivion Inc. stands at -4.93. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.