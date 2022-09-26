Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) went down by -9.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.68. The company’s stock price has collected -46.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TRVI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRVI is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $8.25 above the current price. TRVI currently public float of 36.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRVI was 1.48M shares.

TRVI’s Market Performance

TRVI stocks went down by -46.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.05% and a quarterly performance of -21.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.97% for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -43.05% for TRVI stocks with a simple moving average of -18.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVI stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for TRVI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRVI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $14 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2019.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRVI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for TRVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2019.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TRVI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

TRVI Trading at -48.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.54%, as shares sank -52.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVI fell by -46.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.9765. In addition, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. saw 123.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVI starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 63,569 shares at the price of $3.11 back on Jul 05. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 3,824,883 shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc., valued at $197,827 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the Former 10% Owner of Trevi Therapeutics Inc., sale 436,431 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 3,888,452 shares at $1,246,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVI

Equity return is now at value -125.30, with -68.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.