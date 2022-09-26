Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) went up by 4.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.88. The company’s stock price has collected -18.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SOND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Sonder Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.83, which is $2.3 above the current price. SOND currently public float of 157.35M and currently shorts hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOND was 2.09M shares.

SOND’s Market Performance

SOND stocks went down by -18.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.08% and a quarterly performance of 13.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.27% for Sonder Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.62% for SOND stocks with a simple moving average of -65.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SOND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

SOND Trading at -13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.71%, as shares sank -31.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND fell by -18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9175. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc. saw -84.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOND starting from Picard Martin, who sale 46,332 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Sep 15. After this action, Picard Martin now owns 0 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc., valued at $99,150 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOND

Equity return is now at value 53.20, with -18.30 for asset returns.