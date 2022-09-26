Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) went down by -9.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.10. The company’s stock price has collected -18.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE :NOG) Right Now?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOG is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.82, which is $22.05 above the current price. NOG currently public float of 66.94M and currently shorts hold a 8.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOG was 946.04K shares.

NOG’s Market Performance

NOG stocks went down by -18.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.49% and a quarterly performance of -1.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.00% for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.24% for NOG stocks with a simple moving average of -3.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $34 based on the research report published on September 19th of the current year 2022.

Johnson Rice, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOG reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for NOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NOG, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

NOG Trading at -11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -18.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG fell by -18.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.84. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw 25.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from Rowling Robert B., who sale 117,860 shares at the price of $33.01 back on Jun 03. After this action, Rowling Robert B. now owns 8,263,719 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $3,890,559 using the latest closing price.

Rowling Robert B., the 10% Owner of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 182,140 shares at $32.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Rowling Robert B. is holding 8,381,579 shares at $5,999,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.67 for the present operating margin

+60.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at +0.65. Equity return is now at value 443.20, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.