Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Just Got Our Attention

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) went down by -4.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.34. The company’s stock price has collected -18.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :KPRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KPRX is at 0.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $7.8 above the current price. KPRX currently public float of 32.40M and currently shorts hold a 21.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KPRX was 10.35M shares.

KPRX’s Market Performance

KPRX stocks went down by -18.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.64% and a quarterly performance of -49.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.94% for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.05% for KPRX stocks with a simple moving average of -62.70% for the last 200 days.

KPRX Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.76%, as shares sank -22.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPRX fell by -18.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2066. In addition, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -86.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KPRX

Equity return is now at value -113.10, with -74.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.