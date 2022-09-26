Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.85. The company’s stock price has collected -19.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that Underdogs Had a Good NFL Week 1. DraftKings Stands to Benefit.

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ :DKNG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for DraftKings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DKNG currently public float of 415.79M and currently shorts hold a 9.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DKNG was 19.64M shares.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG stocks went down by -19.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.15% and a quarterly performance of 5.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.97% for DraftKings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.20% for DKNG stocks with a simple moving average of -17.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $25 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to DKNG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 28th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at -9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -19.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.94. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw -45.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Robins Jason, who sale 320,356 shares at the price of $17.38 back on Mar 16. After this action, Robins Jason now owns 4,253,837 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $5,567,490 using the latest closing price.

Robins Jason, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 338,027 shares at $15.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Robins Jason is holding 4,574,193 shares at $5,265,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Equity return is now at value -93.50, with -38.40 for asset returns.