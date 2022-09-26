Here’s Our Rant About Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) went up by 8.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s stock price has collected -46.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ :TOPS) Right Now?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Top Ships Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $200.00. TOPS currently public float of 2.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOPS was 46.39K shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS stocks went down by -46.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -58.85% and a quarterly performance of -67.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 34.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.91% for Top Ships Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -50.42% for TOPS stocks with a simple moving average of -81.24% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -59.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.11%, as shares sank -57.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS fell by -46.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -84.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.