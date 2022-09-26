Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Here’s Our Rant About Lilium N.V. (LILM)...

Here’s Our Rant About Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) went up by 4.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.35. The company’s stock price has collected -10.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ :LILM) Right Now?

LILM currently public float of 70.73M and currently shorts hold a 8.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LILM was 1.36M shares.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM stocks went down by -10.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.56% and a quarterly performance of -30.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.39% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.34% for LILM stocks with a simple moving average of -48.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LILM reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LILM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

LILM Trading at -22.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares sank -20.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1960. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -71.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

