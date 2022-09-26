Here’s Our Rant About Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) went up by 3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected -13.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ :GFAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Guardforce AI Co. Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.43, which is $1.75 above the current price. GFAI currently public float of 26.02M and currently shorts hold a 9.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFAI was 3.77M shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI stocks went down by -13.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.88% and a quarterly performance of -54.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.66% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.76% for GFAI stocks with a simple moving average of -64.52% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -16.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares sank -14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI fell by -13.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3033. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw -77.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.54 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -15.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.