Here’s How Your Trade Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Aggressively Right Now

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) went up by 12.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.01. The company’s stock price has collected 55.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE :AMPX) Right Now?

AMPX currently public float of 14.92M. Today, the average trading volume of AMPX was 8.15M shares.

AMPX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.17% for AMPX stocks with a simple moving average of 38.17% for the last 200 days.

AMPX Trading at 38.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.25% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX rose by +55.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc. saw 29.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.